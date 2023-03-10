INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers responded to reports of a person shot shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night in the 5200 block of E. 38 St., which is the site of a Conoco Gas Station.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with any relevant information to this shooting is asked to contact detective Brian Rigby at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.