INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed and another injured in separate shootings across Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a person shot report just before 1:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Bayview Club Dr. on the city’s northeast side.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced deceased shortly after, according to police.

Detectives believe the victim and the person who was shot knew each other. They are currently investigating to “determine the exact manner and cause of death.”

Then, 30 minutes later, officers responded to the block of Hearthstone Way on the city’s southeast side.

Police located a 19-year-old male with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). They were “awake and breathing,” according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this post for live updates.