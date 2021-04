Scene of 320 N. Keystone Ave. where person was shot Friday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is reported to be in stable condition after being shot on the city’s near east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 320 N Keystone Avenue. Officers located a victim with injuries consistent with a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

