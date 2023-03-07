INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot at an east-side Indianapolis high school.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called around 8:15 p.m. to 4900 Julian Avenue, the address listed for Thomas Carr Howe High School, for a person shot.

Upon arrival to the school, which is on the city’s east side near the intersection of E. Washington Street and Emerson Avenue, IMPD crews found one person with a gunshot wound. That victim’s condition, IMPD said, is currently unknown.

It is currently unclear where exactly the shooting occurred or what led up to the incident, although IMPD did confirm they are responding to Howe High School.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.