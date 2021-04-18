Man shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot and killed Sunday on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m., police were called to the 3200 block of Joey Way on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD says this is “an active and very intense scene right now” and asks that anyone who knows something about the shooting speak with police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

NOTE: IMPD originally stated that officers were called to the 5000 block of Seerley Creek Road but later provided an updated saying the location was the 3200 block of Joey Way.