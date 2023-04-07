NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police in Noblesville are investigating after a person was shot and killed in a residential area inside the city.

Noblesville Police were called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a person shot.

The person, police said, was found lying in the middle of the road in the 21000 block of Raccoon Court, a residential area near 216th Street and Little Chicago Road.

Police say the victim is a male subject, but they are not sure if he is a juvenile or an adult. They are currently talking to multiple people who they believe have information about the incident.

This is an ongoing information return to this post for updates.