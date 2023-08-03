INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning.

IMPD tells FOX59 that officers responded to a shooting call around 1:19 am. in the 3000 block of Baltimore Terrace and found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was later taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The man reportedly told officers that he did not see who shot him.

The aggravated assault detectives responded to the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.