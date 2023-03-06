INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police are responding after a person was shot downtown near Lucas Oil Stadium.

IMPD crews were called around 9:45 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Capitol Avenue, the address for Lucas Oil Stadium, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. IMPD said the victim’s condition is unknown.

A possible shooting suspect, an IMPD officer said on scene, is likely inside the Convention Center. IMPD tweeted around 10:20 p.m. that the Convention Center is locked down at this time and that employees there are being asked to shelter in place.

Around 10:40 p.m., the department again tweeted that all streets around Lucas Oil Stadium are closed off due to this active investigation. This, IMPD said, includes South, Capital, Missouri and Maryland streets.

“Residents and drivers can expect these streets to be blocked off the the next several hours as this investigation continues,” the tweet said.

This is a developing story.