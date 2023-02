INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the east side Tuesday evening.

IMPD officers responded to reports of a person shot at 2841 Forest Manor Ave. around 6:40 p.m.

The victim, identified by officers on the scene as a middle-aged adult male, was pronounced dead after being transported to Methodist hospital.

IMPD said there are no suspects of interest at this time.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.