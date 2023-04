INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was shot on the near east side of Indianapolis at a Family Dollar, according to IMPD.

IMPD said officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of E. 10th St. on a report of a person shot at approximately 3:00 p.m.

The victim is reported to be awake and breathing.

This is an ongoing investigation, information will be added as it becomes available.