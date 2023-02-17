INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are responding to a shooting at the Castleton Square Mall.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to 6020 E. 82nd Street, the address for the mall, on a report of shots fired.

IMPD has confirmed that one person has been shot at the mall, although the victim’s condition is unknown.

The department tweeted around 3:50 p.m. that officers on scene applied a tourniquet to the victim and that they have since been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

IMPD also said that the shooting suspect is no longer on scene. It is unclear whether the shooting took place inside or outside.

FOX59/CBS4 has crews on the way to the scene. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Previous Indiana mall shootings

This is not the first time a shooting has taken place at the Castleton Square Mall this year.

On Jan. 3, a teenager died and another person was injured in a shooting in the mall’s parking lot. The shooting sparked friends and family of the 16-year-old victim to speak out about gun violence in the city.

This is also not the only mall that central Indiana police have had to respond to shootings at in the last year.

Greenwood police were called on Dec. 23, 2022, to the Greenwood Park Mall on reports of shots fired. Additionally, in July 2022, the same Greenwood mall was the site of a mass shooting that took the lives of three victims and the shooter.