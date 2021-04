INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 11:25pm Saturday, police were called to the 10000 block of John Jay Drive near the intersection of Mitthoeffer Rd and East 30th street on a report of a call for help.

Officers arrived to the scene to find the victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

This story is still developing.