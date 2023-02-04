INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead following a shooting overnight on Indy’s near west side.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of W. Michigan Street for a person shot. This is near an apartment complex at the intersection of Michigan and Holt Road on the near west side of Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Shortly after, around 12:50 a.m., IMPD said the person had been pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately provided by police as of 1 a.m. This is a developing story.