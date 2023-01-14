INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting inside a house on the city’s east side where children were present.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 8800 block of Rawles Avenue, near Rawles and Post Road, for a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim, IMPD said, was pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene said that children were inside the home when the shooting occurred. IMPD did not provide any immediate further information.