Man killed on Indianapolis’ east side marks 4th deadly shooting 4 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis in what has been a violent Labor Day in the city.

Police responded to the latest shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 800 block of South Pasadena Street.

Officers arrived to find a man shot in front of a home. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services tried to render aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is speaking with a person of interest. Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call IMPD’s homicide branch at 317-327-3475.

A woman died after being shot at Windsor Village Park on the east side of Indianapolis. Minutes later, police were called to a deadly shooting downtown. A teenager was also killed in a shooting shortly after 4 p.m. on Indianapolis’ near east side.

This story will be updated once more information is available.