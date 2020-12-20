Person killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and killed early Sunday morning on the near south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 4:30 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of Cottage Avenue in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. IEMS took the person to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).