INDIANAPOLIS — One teenager is dead after a head-on crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to a crash Friday morning in the 6600 block of Rockville Road (near intersection of Rockville and S. High School Road).

IMPD confirmed a 15-year-old died. Three other people were taken to the hospital and were described as stable at last check.

This is among several deadly traffic incidents Friday in the Indianapolis metro area. One person was killed earlier in a crash on Keystone Parkway in Carmel. A child was also struck and killed near 21st and Post on the Indy’s east side.