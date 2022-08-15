INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian vs vehicle crash left one person dead Monday afternoon.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the intersection of East 38th Street and North College Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of East 38th Street.

When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene. They have been transported to the hospital to be checked out and for a blood draw as part of the investigatory process.

The department said the stretch of road will be closed for a while as the investigation begins. This area is close to the Indiana State Fairgrounds, with a lot of traffic coming through it.

The area is also on the IndyGo Red Line. IndyGo is working to make adjustments for transportation.