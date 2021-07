LAWRENCE, Ind. — A person is injured after someone fire shots into a home in Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of E. 50th Street.

Police say an adult suffered a graze wound and are calling the injury minor.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.