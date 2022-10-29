BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington Police are investigating a reported stabbing early Saturday morning near the IU Bloomington campus.

Indiana University Police first reported the incident just before 1:00 a.m. when an armed subject was spotted near 425 North Dunn Street. A reported stabbing occurred in that same area, according to police.

Police have not given a condition on the victim.

Police say they are looking for a white male with shoulder length curly brown hair. He was seen wearing a blue flannel and a beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.