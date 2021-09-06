Person in critical condition after shooting Windsor Village Park on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot at Windsor Village Park on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, police were called to East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

UPDATE: Victim is extremely critical after shooting at Windsor Village Park on city’s east side. This is on the corner of Kitley and 25th.

Shooting happened around 3.



Police tape surrounds the park as IMPD investigates the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.