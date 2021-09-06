Person in critical condition after shooting Windsor Village Park on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot at Windsor Village Park on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 3 p.m. Monday, police were called to East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police tape surrounds the park as IMPD investigates the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

