Person in critical condition after shooting Windsor Village Park on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot at Windsor Village Park on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Just after 3 p.m. Monday, police were called to East 24th Street and North Kitley Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Police tape surrounds the park as IMPD investigates the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.