Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 5100 block of East 32nd Street, where the Hawthorne Place apartment complex is located.

IMPD says the person shot is a female. She is in critical condition and was “self-transported” to an area hospital.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.