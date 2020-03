INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 5:20 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 21st and Lesley Avenue in response to the shooting.

IMPD has not yet released details on what led up to the shooting or the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.