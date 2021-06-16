Person dies after being shot on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 1500 block of Barrington Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. After initially being listed in critical condition, the person shot died later in the evening, according to IMPD.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.