Person in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to East Michigan Street & Sherman Drive.
Officers arrived to find a person with at least one gunshot wound.
The person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
An investigation into the shooting is going.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.