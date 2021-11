An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting after officers respond to a call and find a man dead.

IMPD says the victim was discovered in the passenger side of a care near the intersection of 38th St. and Meridian St. on the north side.

Officers responded to the call of a person shot just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

At this time they have not shared details about the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.