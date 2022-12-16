GREENWOOD, Ind. — A person is dead after a concrete box fell from a crane at a Greenwood construction site, crushing the victim.

Greenwood Police officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of S. Madison Avenue for an original call of a “trench rescue”.

Upon arrival to the intersection of Orchard Lane and Madison Avenue, GPD officers found that a concrete box had fallen from a crane at a construction site. The fallen box landed on top of a person, who was freed from under the concrete and taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Around 4:30 p.m., Greenwood Police confirmed the victim had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Police did not release any victim identification or further information.