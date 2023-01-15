LYNN, Ind. — A juvenile girl is dead and another is injured following a vehicle crash south of US Highway 36 in Randolph County.

Authorities were called around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to a single-vehicle crash on Boundary Park south of US-36 in Lynn, Indiana.

Upon arrival, police discovered that two juvenile female passengers were involved in the crash. One occupant, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said, was immediately brought to Reid Hospital for treatment.

The second female juvenile passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the injured passenger has not been provided.

Authorities were able to confirm that a black 1998 Chevy SUV veered off the west side of the highway multiple times before spinning out of control while traveling southbound on Boundary Park. The car eventually landed on the east side of the roadway.

The identities of the females will be publicly released following positive identification and notification to the family.