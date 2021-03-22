Person dead after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
At about 10:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 400 block of North State Avenue on a report of a person shot.
Officers arrived to find a person who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.
That person was pronounced deceased.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.