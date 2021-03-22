Person dead after shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 10:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 400 block of North State Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person who had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

That person was pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.