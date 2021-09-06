Teen dead after shooting on Indy’s near east side as violent Labor Day continues

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager is dead after being shot on the near east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to first block of North Randolph Street.

Officers arrived to find a male teenager outside with at least one gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is at least the third shooting in Indianapolis within a 90-minute span. Police are also investigating a deadly shooting downtown as well as a shooting at Windsor Village Park.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.