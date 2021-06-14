Motorcyclist dead after crash on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Monday on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to W. 30th Street and Annette Street at about 7:30 p.m. in response to the crash.

IMPD says the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.