INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot and critically wounded on Indy’s west side Tuesday night, according to Indianapolis police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 9:56 p.m. to Scotland Drive and Bank Place after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, IMPD said. The victim was last reported to be in critical condition as of 10:10 p.m.

One person has been detained, according to IMPD. It remains unclear what role, if any, they may have had in the shooting.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.