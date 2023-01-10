INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition following a shooting Monday night on the city’s near northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 9:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of W. 18th Street on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, IMPD said, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition as detectives responded to the scene.

IMPD confirmed on scene that there is no suspect info in the shooting as of 11 p.m. and that it is currently unconfirmed whether the shooting occurred inside or outside. However, officers did find shell casings outside.