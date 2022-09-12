INDIANAPOLIS — One person is critically injured following a shooting Monday afternoon on the near east side of Indy.

Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the intersection of N. Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood on report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. IMPD said the victim is currently listed in critical condition.

No other information was immediately released on the shooting.