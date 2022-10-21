INDIANAPOLIS — A person is critically injured after a Friday afternoon shooting on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis metro police were called around 4:30 p.m. to the 2800 block of N. Post Road for a person shot. Officers arrived to a Marathon Gas Station near the intersection of Post and E. 30th Street to find one person with gunshot wounds.

IMPD said the person is in critical condition. No other information was provided. FOX59 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is the second time in last 24 hours IMPD has been called to this area for a shooting. Two people were critically shot around 7 p.m. Thursday in the same area.