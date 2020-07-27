Person critically injured in shooting at Coreslab Structures on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Kitley Avenue, which is near the intersection of South Brookville Road and South Arlington Avenue. The location of the shooting is Coreslab Structures, however, it is unclear if the shooting occurred inside or outside the facility.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tell us one person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

We will update this story with more information when it is available.

Photo from shooting scene on July 27, 2020 courtesy of Trae Hester

