INDIANAPOLIS — Voters in Perry Township have an opportunity to vote on the future of the school district’s referendum funding when they head to the polls on May 3.

Perry Township Schools is looking to renew their operating referendum. The referendum was last approved in 2015 for a $0.4212 tax. While the wording on the public question implies a property tax increase, the district emphasizes that this referendum would not raise people’s taxes.

Pat Mapes, superintendent of Perry Township Schools, said the referendum funding helps them support more than 200 positions. It also helps them fund transportation costs, including half a million dollars in fuel supplies.

193 teaching positions across the district in Elementary, Middle, and High Schools, including business, art, music, and Project Lead The Way classrooms.

across the district in Elementary, Middle, and High Schools, including business, art, music, and Project Lead The Way classrooms. 20 Assistant Principals in all levels of buildings

in all levels of buildings 17 Technology positions

14 Instructional and Special Education Assistants

$1.5 million dollars in transportation costs including $500,000 in fuel supplies.

Without the funding, Mapes said the district would face larger class sizes, and the elimination of courses in art, music, band, and physical education.

“With the state career pathways, you’re going to see some elimination of fine arts in that process, because there’s really not a graduation pathway that leads you down that path for a diploma,” Said Mapes. “We would look at our extracurricular activities, the sports, as well as the fine arts with choir and music and band. We’d have to eliminate some assistant positions in those areas.”

On the school’s referendum page, Mapes said they would be forced to eliminate 193 teaching positions, which make up nearly 20% of their teaching staff. Busing would also be reduced and many students would have to walk to school as a result.

Mapes said the district has been using the funding to help support their academic programs, helping them be recognized as a top-performing school.

“We’ve taken those dollars and really shown that we can grow our kids academically so they can achieve what they would like to after they leave a K-12 setting,” said Mapes. “When you have a strong academic school, people want to move here. Which drives the prices of homes up so your property value increases.”

Mapes hopes that people living in the district will continue to support their success by passing the referendum. People can find out more about the referendum by visiting the school’s website.