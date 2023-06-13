Take then umbrella with you Tuesday. There will be periods of rain around throughout the day. Rain is being pulled around an area of low pressure sitting to our north. This rain will pivot through the state into the afternoon and evening hours. While there will be many dry hours today, everyone should still be prepared for the potential of rain.

The heaviest of the rain will fall over our northeastern counties. Unfortunately, that means our large area of “moderate drought” in the state won’t be getting a lot of help today.

Temperatures will remain well-below average again on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will rise to the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will be about 10° below average for this time of year.

We are gradually warming up this week. If you’re a lover of the more summer-like heat, good news! We’ll be back in the 80s by Thursday. Rain chances beyond today will remain rather limited until late in the weekend.