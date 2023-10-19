Grab the umbrella heading out the door Thursday morning. Rain has returned and we keep scattered rainfall in the area throughout the day. As of Thursday morning, a front had stalled over western Illinois. This will move east as a cold front through the day and slowly move across Indiana later this afternoon, into the evening. Ahead of it, additional pockets of rain will continue. This will not be a day of steady rainfall, but off and on showers will be around.

Winds pickup again this afternoon and gusts near 25 mph will be possible. High temperatures will be cooler, only rising to the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon.

More rain will pivot through the central Indiana early Friday as widely scattered showers. However, there should be a fair amount of dry time too. We close the week with more breezy, cool conditions and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

A few showers will be possible early in the day Saturday but again, a many dry hours as well. The Colts are home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It will be a bright, cool day with high temperatures that may fail to reach the 60° in many locations.