Expect periods of rain and storms today across Indiana

It was a very wet start to Thursday. Pockets of very heavy rainfall fell across central Indiana. Shortly before 7 a.m., Eagle Creek had measure more than 2.50″ of rain from within the last 24 hours.

There’s a lull in the rain this morning and there will be a lot of dry time into the afternoon. However, keep the rain gear nearby. Additional showers and storms will be around at times through the afternoon and evening.

As a low pressure system tracks northeast into Friday, rain chances will linger as we close out the week. Friday will not be as wet as Thursday but a few thunderstorms will be possible at times.

We turn drier and much warmer for the weekend. Highs temperatures average the upper 60s and lower 70s this time of year. By Sunday, we’ll see highs rising to the mid 80s!