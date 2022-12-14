It’s a wet and windy Wednesday. Our first wave of rain came during the early morning hours on Wednesday, making for a wet morning commute. This round is on its way out. A few spotty showers will be possible from late morning into the early afternoon, but we will have a good amount of dry time too. Temperatures will be above average this afternoon, rising to the low 50s and even continue to rise a couple degrees into the evening. However, it will be quite breezy. Winds will gust near 25 mph throughout the day. This will make it feel a few degrees cooler than it actually is.

Our next wave of rain will start building in during the late afternoon, near the evening rush. This rain will spread across the state through the evening. Heavy downpours and a few claps of thunder will be possible. There is no concern for severe weather in Indiana today, but we will certainly get some high rainfall totals. Many locations could see upwards of 1″ of rain by the time this system moves out early Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain breezy but we’ll be dry and even get some more sunshine mixed into the area. Temperatures will be at their warmest early in the morning and fall to the lower 40s by the afternoon. From here, we are making a transition to a much colder pattern. We will finish the work week and head into the weekend with temperatures only peaking in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries are even possible Friday and Saturday.