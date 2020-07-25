People unite for peace walk shortly after multiple violent crimes in the city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Shortly after multiple violent incidents on the city’s north side, a group of people united for a pre-organized peace walk organized by the recently formed City of Peace Coalition. That coalition is made up of seasoned crime prevention and reduction leaders including pastors, retired officers, and city leaders.

“With all this chronic killing and homicide, people’s spirits are low and sometimes they get hopeless,” Pastor Douglas Tate Jr. of Psalms Missionary Baptist Church, said. “So to see a group of people passionate about what we’re doing, hopefully, this will stir up hope.”

Along with Mayor Joe Hogsett, Rick Snyder of the Fraternal Order of Police and other officers, the group and community members walked shoulder to shoulder near the area of 34th Street and Keystone Avenue.

“Anxieties are high,” Tate acknowledged. “So if we could just ask each individual to dial back their emotions, dial back their temperament, and to practice some self-discipline so that someone else can live.”

Mayor Hogsett also encouraged the community to keep pushing. He acknowledged “gun violence is not going to be solved by law enforcement alone,” to support local officers and remember we all play a role.

“We need evenings like this evening and events like today to give the community a greater appreciation that every single one of us have a role in helping the community avoid gun violence,” Hogsett said.

Snyder said his support means a significant amount to IMPD officers, especially now.

“The mayor said that our police officers are the front line in combating violence, but he also said that our officers need to be supporting our officers. He’s absolutely right, and when our officers feel and see that support, there is no lengths that they won’t go to keep our community safe. But they have to know that we’re all in this together.”

Times are tough right now and that is an understatement. But it is clear many people are committed to outpacing the city’s violence.

“The more the public sees us walking together in solidarity and unity for the one purpose of not tolerating crime and violence. That sends a good message that there is unity in diversity,” Tate said.