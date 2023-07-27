INDIANAPOLIS – The heat wave we’ve been talking about finally arrived Thursday and Hoosiers are feeling it.

The sun’s out, it’s hazy, and one of the most humid days of the year as people try to find ways to cool down.

“We don’t want it to stop us from having fun and enjoying the city,” said resident, Holly Bates.

As hot as it is a lot of people had their own tricks of the trade for keeping cool.

“We are going to take periodic breaks and go inside and rest when we need to. We have lots of water with us,” said Bates.

“It’s hot I’ve been trying to wear my sandals and drinking a lot of water. It has been humid, so I try not to be outside too much,” said Ezmy Williams.

Regardless of how you feel about the heat, it is no joke and a lot of people we talked to said they’re planning to go swimming this weekend hitting a pool, river, or maybe a lake. Many events like Seton Fest hosted by St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church are happening outside. So, you need to be prepared.

“Definitely the water is the main thing and if you can get out of the heat that will be good,” said Joyce Ott, Co-Chair of Health Ministry at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. “Anything like that will help and try to stay in the shade. You can have a wide-brim hat to help with shade if you can’t get out of the sun,” said Otto.