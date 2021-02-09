Pendleton man in critical condition after crashing into tree

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A 75-year-old Pendleton man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he crashed into a tree in Madison County, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department says the crash happened on Fall Creek Drive, south of SR 38 outside of Pendleton.

An investigation shows that a white 2004 Pontiac Vibe driven by the 75-year-old was traveling northbound on Fall Creek Drive when the vehicle went off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

MCSD says the driver appears to have been unrestrained at the time of impact. He was taken to IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.