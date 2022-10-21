INDIANAPOLIS — A man faces a charge after a crash on the city’s near north side that left a Lyft passenger who was heading home after a night at the bar dead in September.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on September 29 at the intersection of East 24th and North Delaware Streets.

Initial reports indicated that a driver was going west and failed to stop for a stop sign. The vehicle hit another vehicle that was traveling on Delaware. The driver of the second vehicle died at the hospital.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Connor Gaskill, a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Gaskill told officers at the scene that he did not remember how the crash happened. He initially said he was heading home when the other vehicle turned in front of him. However, when questioned, Gaskill couldn’t give an honest answer.

The document states the crash pushed both vehicles off the roadway into the yard of a home. Inside the vehicle that Gaskill hit were three people in the back seat and a man driving the vehicle.

The driver told police that he was operating as a Lyft driver and driving on North Delaware when Gaskill came from the right, crashing into his vehicle.

One of the passengers, Rashid Conteh, was in the middle rear seat at the time of the crash. The document said he suffered critical injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital, where he died shortly later.

The document states further investigation revealed that Gaskill was driving in the middle of three lanes on North Delaware Street before the crash. Data from the vehicle indicated that Gaskillw was driving at 55 miles per hour at the time of impact, over the 30 miles per hour speed limit.

The data also indicates that Gaskill sped up before the crash. The document states that five seconds before the crash, Gaskill was driving at 48 miles per hour. Two seconds before the crash, Gaskill was driving at 56 miles per hour before slowing down to 55 miles per hour.

Using this data and a speed/distance formula, the document said the detective calculated that Gaskill was about 434 feet east of the impact point five seconds before the crash. This is about 65 feet before the stop sign at the intersection before the stop sign at the Delaware Street intersection.

The document also shows the data indicating that Gaskill didn’t use his brakes until the time of the crash. The detective concluded that Gaskill did not slow down and failed to stop at the stop sign at both the Alabama Street intersection and the Delaware Street intersection.

Two nearby residents provided information to support this conclusion, the document states. One of the residents lives at the corner of 24th and Alabama. He told police that he was getting trash together when he saw the vehicle speed by.

Another resident said she was lying in bed when she heard the car fly down the street. The document said she jumped up because it was going so fast, and could tell it didn’t stop at the Alabama Street intersection.

As a result of the investigation, Gaskill was charged with reckless homicide.

“Our hearts absolutely break for the family as they continue to navigate unimaginable tragedy and incredibly challenging circumstances,” said Prosecutor Mears. “Today’s announcement is the first step in the pursuit of justice for Rashid and his family, and we continue to support them during this difficult time.”

The prosecutor’s office also sought a greater than standard bond because, among other reasons, Gaskill is not a resident of Marion County, has a history of traffic infractions and involvement in a prior fatal crash, and poses a risk to the safety of others or the community.