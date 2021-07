INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit on the west side early Tuesday.

Police say it happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of S. Girls School Road and W. Morris Street. According to IMPD, a person was hit by a black Jeep Renegade traveling westbound on Morris Street.

The age and gender of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. He or she was taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.