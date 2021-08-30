Pedestrian struck, seriously injured after multi-vehicle accident on I-70 Sunday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 led to a man being struck and seriously injured and the interstate temporarily closed on Sunday night.

According to the Indiana State Police, the accident occurred around 9 p.m. near the 56-mile marker on I-70.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound Ford car made contact with a Jeep while attempting to change lanes. The collision caused the Jeep to leave the roadway and come to rest in the grassy median. Police say the Ford then collided with a Honda and both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate’s right shoulder.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 50-year-old from Cloverdale, reportedly exited his vehicle and ran across the roadway to check on other drivers involved in the accident. While crossing the travel lanes, police say the man was struck by a Kia.

Police say deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department applied a tourniquet to the Cloverdale man’s arm to prevent blood loss from his serious injury. The man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the Cloverdale man may have been impaired due to his driving behavior and erratic actions.

All lanes were closed on I-70 during the investigation.