IMPD closes off part of Lafayette Road to investigate reports of a person fatally struck.

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was hit and killed on Indy’s near Northwest Side.

Officers responded at the intersection of Lafayette Road and North Tibbs Avenue for reports of a person struck just after 3:30 Saturday morning.

A portion of Lafayette Road is currently blocked off in between West 30th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

This story is developing.