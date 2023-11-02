LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning on I-65 in Lafayette.

ISP and the Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Interstate 65 northbound near the 172-mile marker around 2:15 a.m.

ISP revealed that a 2015 Honda CRV was traveling northbound on Interstate 65 in the middle lane. During that time, a pedestrian was walking on I-65 for an unknown reason and was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the CRV suffered minor injuries.