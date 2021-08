INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed on the near north side.

Officers responded to the intersection of 34th Street and N. College for report of a person struck around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to a police report, a male pedestrian was killed.

At this time, it’s unknown if the driver who hit him stayed on scene or if this is a hit-and-run investigation.